You Can Save 25% on Bobby Flay’s Favorite Nonstick (& Nontoxic!) Pan During This Rare Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have a dream of one day beating Bobby Flay on his Food Network show, then you better do your research into his arsenal of cookware. And on nonstick cookware brand Flay has raved about in the past is GreenPan — and you can pick up the bestselling Valencia nonstick pan right now for 25% off at Nordstrom.

The Valencia 12-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan is made with Magneto induction technology which uses ferromagnetic particles reinforced with copper to improve induction and heat retention in the base of the pan. The cook surface is coated with nontoxic, nonstick Thermolon Minerals coating that will never release harmful fumes or chemicals and is resistant to damage — it can go straight into the dishwasher when you’re done using it.

And like most GreenPan cookware pieces, the Valencia pan can go into a 600-degree oven and be used with metal cooking utensils like whisks and spatulas.

Image: GreenPan

Valencia 12-Inch Anodized Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan, originally $79.99 $59.96 Buy now Sign Up

At-home chefs love this pan just as much as the professionals. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I’ve tried out a few ‘green’ pans and this is the best quality I’ve had. Very sturdy, doesn’t scratch, [and] cooks similar to a cast iron which I love. I was really impressed with the bottom of the pan which lays on the actual burner.”

Another five-star reviewer added, “Great pan in every way. I especially like that it is NOT heavy as other high-quality pans I’ve purchased. I will definitely consider purchasing more in the future.”

Nordstrom is offering 25% off the Valencia 12-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan so you can dip your toes into the world of Flay’s favorite cookware for less. And then you’ll be one step closer to beating Bobby Flay — or, at least, one step closer to knowing all his kitchen secrets. Related story Chewy Has the Cutest Hocus Pocus-Themed Collection of Dog & Cat Toys, Accessories & More

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: