Here Are All the Goodies Ina Garten Includes on Her Charcuterie Board

We have been blessed in a big way. Ina Garten shared a slow-pan video of her expertly-crafted lunchtime charcuterie board on her Instagram yesterday, September 26, and it’s just as beautiful as you’d imagine an Ina Garten-created charcuterie board would be. And because she knows exactly what she’s doing, Garten included a sampling of simple yet elegant items that give regular cheddar cheese a run for its money.

“Love an Italian charcuterie board for lunch — almost no cooking at all!” Garten captioned the post, adding #gotodinners.

Starting off on the left side of the charcuterie, Garten included a thick slice of gouda paired with cashews and a large helping of salty prosciutto. From there, we see a sampling of dried apricots, a well of spicy whole grain mustard, and a small bowl of Castelvetrano olives, which have a sweet, buttery flavor.

And just look at all those garden-fresh tomatoes. The orangey-yellow color is to die for.

Finally, Garten loaded up the right side of the board with more prosciutto, a sliced salami, skinny Italian breadsticks, roasted red peppers, and truffled pecorino cheese that Garten called “delicious!!” in the comments.

Next time you assemble your own charcuterie board, take a few pointers from Garten — balance the sweet, salt, and heat across the board and keep it simple. There's no need for super fancy ingredients when the basics taste so great.

Of course, all of these simple and delicious flavors would only be elevated when followed with a sip of crisp dry white wine or even a refreshing citrus cocktail. It might technically be fall, but we’re still in a summer state of mind, so keep the summer cocktails going until it’s too cold to eat al fresco.

