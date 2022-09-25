Giada De Laurentiis’ Beginner-Friendly Cookie Recipe Combines 2 Unexpected Flavors Into a Chewy Delight

When it comes to desserts, we love to try anything new, especially if it’s super-sweet, chewy, and full of unique flavors. And Giada De Laurentiis’ new, fruitful cookies are just what we had in mind.

On Sept 23, De Laurentiis uploaded a photo of her new cookie recipe with the caption, “Almond & cherry is a delicious flavor combo that comes together in these chewy delightful cookies! They’re just sweet enough, and the almond flour gives them such a great texture, plus the they’re totally gluten-free! Grab the #recipe in the profile link!”

For the beginner-friendly cookies, you only need a few ingredients. The dairy-free and gluten-free cookies require ingredients like almond flour, honey, cherry jam, and kosher salt, to name a few. De Laurentiis also noted that for the honey, you should snag some thyme honey or clover honey instead of the regular kind to add that extra punch of flavor.

For the easy-to-recreate recipe, you need to start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees F, along with spreading almond flour. Within no time, you’ll be baking until golden brown. It’s that simple! You can get everyone involved too for a good time since this can serve up to 24!

Check out Giada’s Chewy Almond and Cherry Thumbprint Cookies recipe HERE.

Also, if you’ve been craving more of De Laurentiis’ recipes, make sure to grab her beloved cookbook on Amazon called Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner (which is on sale for over 50 percent odd right now!) Related story Giada De Laurentiis' Elegant & Flavorful Appetizer Uses a Secret Ingredient That's the 'Perfect Balance of Sweet & Savory'

Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner $15.99, originally $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our gallery below: