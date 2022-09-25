Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Dinner Is the Perfect Dish for a Mess-Free & Cozy Fall Evening 

Fall is finally here! It’s time to break out the sweaters, pumpkin-spice lattes, and spooky movies to binge! But with any perfect season, you need the perfect cozy dishes — and Martha Stewart’s stew is exactly what we’re looking for.

On Sept 24, Stewart uploaded a photo of this simple and delicious stew to her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “This one-pot seafood stunner has a tomato base and is chock-full of large shrimp, bite-size pieces of white fish, and crab legs. Keep some wet wipes nearby when you enjoy a bowl—you might get a little messy when picking the meat out from the shell. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @dana_gallagher.”

This hearty stew requires quite a few ingredients like extra-virgin olive oil, cloves, oregano, tomatoes, Dungeness crab legs, shrimp, pepper, and white fish fillets, to name a few. For the fillets, Stewart recommends either red snapper, sea bass, or halibut!

While the number of ingredients may seem daunting at first, the recipe is quite simple! The four-step recipe starts with you heating oil in the stockpot, and within minutes, you’ll be stirring in the seasoning and parsley.

Per Stewart’s notes, you can refrigerate the broth for up to two days beforehand, which is perfect if you’re into meal planning and prepping.

