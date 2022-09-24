Giada De Laurentiis’ Elegant & Flavorful Appetizer Uses a Secret Ingredient That’s the ‘Perfect Balance of Sweet & Savory’

Who says appetizers are for only when you go out? Appetizers are our best friends; they’re always light and delicious (and super easy to make!) Giada De Laurentiis’ new appetizer is not only delicious and simple, but it uses such an interesting secret ingredient.

On Sept 23, De Laurentiis uploaded a photo of the mouth-watering starter dish with the caption, “These crostini are simple, elegant, and pack a lot of sumptuous truffle flavor into every bite. The secret is truffle honey – it has the perfect balance of sweet and savory- and it pairs exceptionally well with Parmigiano Reggiano, which is mixed into every bite of fluffy ricotta. Grab the #recipe in the profile link!”

This beginner-friendly and flavorful starter take only 10 minutes to prep and 10 minutes to cook up to a dozen of these crostinis. Now you need quite a few ingredients for the crostini, ricotta, and topping. Now the crostini only requires a couple of ingredients, but the mixed ricotta needs extra-virgin olive oil, ricotta cheese, and salt, to name a few. Now you only need a couple of ingredients for the topping, including the secret ingredient: truffle honey.

Now, if you can’t find truffle honey locally, there are some tasty options on Amazon. One of the most popular options is the TruffleHunter Real White Spring Truffle (Tuber Borchii) Acacia Honey, which is a kosher option for only $21.

TruffleHunter

TruffleHunter Real White Spring Truffle (Tuber Borchii) Acacia Honey $20.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

There’s also a more affordable and amazing option for only $14 called the Sabatino Truffle Infused Honey (also on Amazon!) Related story Giada de Laurentiis' New 'Layerless' Lasagna Recipe Is Perfect for People Who Love Crispy Edges & Fuss-free Meals

Sabatino

Sabatino Truffle Infused Honey $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

You only need to do a few steps for the appetizer, starting with slicing the baguette and then finishing off by adding a pinch of rosemary to each crostini.

Check out Giada’s Truffle Honey Crostini recipe HERE.

Also, if you’ve been craving more of her recipes and drinks, make sure to grab her beloved cookbook on Amazon called Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner.

Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner $15.99, originally $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our gallery below: