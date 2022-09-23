Martha Stewart’s Turmeric Herb Soup Is Surprisingly Hearty & Perfect for Chilly Fall Nights

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It can be hard to believe, but fall really is here. And while we love Costco pumpkin pie and Mexican hot chocolate bombs as much as the next person, sometimes we do miss the fresh flavors of summer. But just because the seasons have changed doesn’t mean you have to deprive yourself of the vibrancy of your favorite summer meals. In fact, Martha Stewart just shared a soup recipe that manages to be hearty but not heavy, with bright, fresh flavors, and it’s one recipe you’ll want to make this weekend.

Stewart’s Herby Spinach-and-Rice Soup with Turmeric draws inspiration from sabzi polo, a Persian herb-and-rice dish that, according to blogger Cooking With Ayeh, is often served during Persian New Year, Nowruz. If you’re drawn to these types of flavors, you should definitely check out the cookbook Persiana .

Courtesy of Interlink Books.

Persiana: Recipes from the Middle East & beyond $21.99 Buy now Sign Up

In Stewart’s soup, she keeps the basmati rice (you could use Ina Garten’s favorite Texmati rice here) and the fresh chopped herbs — parsley, dill, and cilantro — that you’d find in sabzi polo, but turns the whole dish into a brothy, turmeric-infused soup.

Courtesy of RiceSelect.

RiceSelect Organic Texmati White Rice $8.89 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The golden broth is flavored with ground turmeric, onion, and garlic, and the rice and potatoes in the soup soak up all of the flavor as they simmer until tender. The fresh herbs and spinach are added at the end, so they don’t lose their vibrant flavor or color before serving. Stewart garnishes each bowl with a tangy swirl of yogurt and a flavorful cumin-seed oil, along with more fresh herbs and lemon juice to taste.

Courtesy of Savory Spice.

Savory Spice Ground Turmeric Powder $6.99 Buy now Sign Up

Not only is the soup filled with good-for-you ingredients, but it’s also a lovely departure from some of the other, richer dishes that we turn to when the weather cools off. Sure, not everyone gets caught in a tartiflette-cooking spiral once fall arrives, but if you’ve basically been eating nothing but cheesy, creamy bacon potatoes since September 1, this lighter potato dish will be a welcome change. It just goes to show that fresh and light meals can still be cozy and satisfying, and the recipe just might inspire you to start adding more green herbs to all of your favorite fall comfort foods.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: Related story Jamie Oliver Just Shared His Favorite Way To Use Up Tomatoes Before They Go Bad & We're Trying It ASAP

Watch: We Tried Ina Garten’s Overnight Mac & Cheese & We Totally Get Why It Broke the Internet

