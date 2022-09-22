Trader Joe’s Fans Are Stocking up on Their New Pumpkin-shaped Mexican Hot Cocoa Bombs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing beats a warm cup of hot cocoa during the holidays, but these days, it seems like hot cocoa season is starting earlier and earlier each year, thanks to the arrival of fall hot cocoa bombs. Costco started selling Halloween hot cocoa bombs all the way back in July, and we’ve even seen pumpkin spice hot cocoa bombs this year. What a fun fall treat! Not to be left out of the fun, it looks like Trader Joe’s has their own version of a fall hot cocoa bomb this year that tastes like Mexican hot chocolate , and they look as good as they taste.

Instagram account Trader_Joes_Treasure_Hunt spotted the new pumpkin-shaped hot cocoa bombs, which come in a Mexican hot chocolate flavor. Each bomb — or melt, as the packaging calls them — is shaped like an orange pumpkin, and is made of cinnamon-flavored white chocolate. The pumpkins are filled with milk chocolate drops and marshmallows, and when you pour hot milk over them, they melt, creating a mug of steaming hot cocoa. Each 4-pack costs just $3.99, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen for hot cocoa bombs of any type.

What is Mexican hot chocolate? It’s based on a drink from Aztec and Mayan societies in Mexico, which combined cocoa beans with vanilla. Over the years, sugar and cinnamon became part of the recipe, and these days, you’ll sometimes even see cayenne pepper added to give the hot cocoa a spicy kick.

If you don’t have a Trader Joe’s near you, you can always try to make your own Mexican hot chocolate bombs, by adding cinnamon (and a dash of cayenne if you’re feeling brave) to the hot cocoa mix in the center of your bombs. Or you could buy Mexican hot chocolate mix to use instead — we love the one from Los Angeles bakery La Monarca , which is made with sugar, cocoa powder, organic cacao nibs, and cinnamon

Courtesy of La Monarca

La Monarca Chocolate Mexicano Mexican Hot Chocolate $15.20 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

For even more fun fall flavor, you could add a pumpkin-shaped hot cocoa bomb to your mug of Mexican hot chocolate.

Courtesy of Target.

People can say what they want about pumpkin spice season, or fall coming too soon. But we have a feeling that autumn hot cocoa bombs are one sweet trend not too many people will have a problem with! Related story Giada de Laurentiis' New 'Layerless' Lasagna Recipe Is Perfect for People Who Love Crispy Edges & Fuss-free Meals

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Watch: How to Make a Halloween Grazing Board

