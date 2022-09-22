You Can Save Hundreds of Dollars on Ina Garten’s Favorite Le Creuset Cookware During This Secret Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s not often that Ina Garten’s favorite brand Le Creuset marks down their bestsellers, and sometimes you have to go hunting for a Le Creuset sale. Well, we found one, and it’s huge. Right now, you can grab a sampling of Le Creuset’s best sets for hundreds of dollars off their original prices at — wait for it — Saks Fifth Avenue, of all places.

There are several Le Creuset sets currently marked down at Saks that require your attention, including the 5-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set that’s on sale for nearly $200 off. This essential cookware collection comes with a frying pan, a stockpot, and a saucepan that are dishwasher-safe and built to last a lifetime.

Le Creuset 5-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, originally $632

Stainless Steel Set $440 Buy now Sign Up

Le Creuset is perhaps most famous for its cast iron, and you can grab a 5-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set marked down to just $575 from $820. This set comes with an iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven, a saucepan, and a cast iron skillet. The Oyster color is already sold out, but you can still pick up the set in White.

Le Creuset 5-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set, originally $820

Cast Iron Set $575 Buy now Sign Up

And all you tea drinkers will freak out over the 3-Piece Demi Kettle & Mug Set, which is currently on sale for just $100. Available in the Deep Teal color, this ceramic and carbon steel set is so pretty it will make your hot beverages taste so much sweeter.

Le Creuset 3-Piece Demi Kettle & Mug Set, originally $132

Kettle & Mug Set $100 Buy now Sign Up

These massive savings aren’t going to last forever, so if you see something you like (or something that’s been on your Le Creuset wishlist forever), now is definitely the time to strike. You’re one step closer to living that Ina Garten lifestyle — next up, a house in the Hamptons.