Giada de Laurentiis’ New ‘Layerless’ Lasagna Recipe Is Perfect for People Who Love Crispy Edges & Fuss-free Meals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we’re craving a dish of cozy, comforting Italian food, we always look to Giada De Laurentiis for ideas. She’s written multiple cookbooks about Italy and Italian food (we love Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita ), but she’s also not afraid to switch things up, adding modern spins to the classics. De Laurentiis is particularly talented when it comes to reimagining pasta dishes, including lasagna. In the past, she’s simplified that time-consuming layered classic with her lasagna rolls recipe, and now, she’s shared a recipe on Instagram that turns lasagna into a sheet pan meal with no layering or rolling needed at all.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita $16.98 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

This lasagna recipe from De Laurentiis has everything we love about the classic dish: lots of ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan; spicy Italian sausage; marinara sauce (you can even used a quality jarred brand, like Rao’s , to save time). But there’s one big difference. Instead of layering these ingredients into a casserole dish, De Laurentiis mixes the marinara, sausage, cooked lasagna noodles, and some cheese in a big bowl, then spreads that into a sheet pan. She adds even more cheese, then bakes the sheet pan of lasagna until it’s turning golden brown and bubbling with melted cheese.

Courtesy of Rao’s. Courtesy of Rao’s.

Rao's Homemade Marinara Tomato Sauce 2-Pack $23.98 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

To make sure the pasta cooks through, De Laurentiis breaks up the dried lasagna noodles before par-cooking them in boiling water. They finish cooking in the oven, soaking up the extra marinara until tender.

Courtesy of De Cecco.

De Cecco Lasagne Noodles $7.07 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The best part of this sheet pan lasagna is that is generates way more crispy bits than a traditional layered lasagna, which often has too much moisture to become truly crispy. The edges of the sheet pan will be filled with crisp corners of pasta and melted crunchy bits of cheese, which is pretty much the best part of any lasagna.

Try this sheet pan lasagna recipe once, and you might never go back to making it the old way.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: Related story Ina Garten's Sheet Pan Hasselback Kielbasa Is the Perfect Oktoberfest Dinner

Watch: How to Make Giada De Laurentiis’ Stuffed Lasagna Rolls

