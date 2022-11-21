Made In Cookware Is Loved by Pro Chefs & They’re Offering an Unheard of Deal for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking to really up your game in the kitchen this holiday season, or if you’re looking for the perfect gift for the at-home chef in your life, then you’re about to score big on quality cookware. The celebrity chef-loved brand Made In is hosting a massive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale this year and is treating fans to up to 30% off cookware, tableware, and kitchen accessories.

Now is finally the time to try out Made In‘s bestselling stainless steel pots and pans. The Non-Stick Frying Pan has over 10,000 five-star reviews because it truly is non-stick. The Non-Stick line is made with safe and healthy materials (without harmful PFAs) and is coated multiple times in the brand’s Made Slick coating to make every surface super slippery. You can pick up a pan in multiple sizes and two different colors to fry up your eggs, delicate fish dishes, and anything else that requires a non-stick frying experience.

Made In also sells an Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven that’s constructed in Northeastern France. It’s built to last a lifetime and will evenly stew, braise, and bake any dish you see fit. It comes in three different colors and will become an instant everyday go-to in your kitchen.

The 5-ply construction of Made In’s Stainless Clad Sauce Pan, available in 2-quart and 4-quart sizes, evenly cooks your sauces and also comes with an extra-long handle that stays cool while you cook.

Toss out your old, dull knives and pick up the high-quality Knife Set from Made In in this gorgeous olive wood finish. The set comes with four nitrogen-treated, premium metal knives: the Chef Knife for everything and anything, the Nakiri Knife for slicing and dicing veggies, the Bread Knife for piecing up bread, and Paring Knife for smaller, more precise cutting.

And finally, if your plates are chipped, cracked, and stained, then treat yourself to an upgrade. Made In’s Tabletop Set is fully glazed, dishwasher-safe, and crafted to withstand your family’s daily meals over and over again. The set comes with four place settings and a year-long “no chip” guarantee that promises replacement if one of your plates breaks within the first year of use.

Head over to Made In’s website to check out all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you can take advantage of this holiday season. Get something for your friends and family, and definitely pick something sweet up for yourself!