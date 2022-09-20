If Your Trader Joe’s Is Sold Out of the Famous Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese, Here’s How to Make it at Home

Fall is officially here because Trader Joe’s just brought back its fan-favorite Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese. But if your local Trader Joe’s has already been depleted of its mac and cheese reserves, then you don’t have to wait for a restock. Instead, you can make this 30-minute homemade version from food blogger Hajar Larbah, who runs the Moribyan blog, and it might actually be better than the frozen dinner at TJ’s.

Natasha from the Trader Joe’s List Instagram account recently tried out the recipe and can confirm it’s “so, so, so good.”

You’ll need the mac and cheese basics like butter, flour, milk and a variety of cheeses and you’ll also want to season your sauce with a variety of fall flavors to go alongside the butternut squash puree you add to the mixture. Mustard powder, paprika, nutmeg, onion, and garlic powder are must-haves, and finely chopped sage and thyme leaves amp up the sauce’s earthy flavor. And of course, don’t forget the salt and pepper.

To mimic Trader Joe’s version of the butternut squash dish, use mezze rigatoni pasta, but you can also use whatever pasta shape you like best. We think bucatini would be especially delicious when paired with this delectable sauce!

The best part about Moribyan’s Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese recipe is that you don’t have to wait for the dish to bake in the oven after assembling. As soon as the sauce is done and the pasta is cooked, just mix everything together and serve!

Grab the full recipe here and don't be surprised if you end up loving this version so much so that you ditch the frozen Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese for good!

