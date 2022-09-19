What Are Butter Boards & Why Are They Taking Over TikTok?

Charcuterie boards make the best appetizer plate (who can resist sampling those unique cheeses you see in the grocery store?), but there’s a new trend taking over TikTok — and it’s all about butter!

Butter boards have gone viral for the unique way they elevate the classic spread. Justine Doiron from @justine_snacks posted a video of her unique butter boards recipe on TikTok last week, which has garnered 7.1 million likes. It is intense — butter has never been more elegant!

@justine_snacks I like this one idk I’m in a silly goofy butter mood ♬ original sound – speed songs

“Have you heard of a butter board? This is what one looks like,” she says in the video before showing a finished board covered with butter and colorful toppings. She also wrote about it on her blog, where she shared several different topping ideas.

It uses softened butter and a variety of flavorful additions, like herbs, spices, and freshly squeezed lemon. That’s it! Serve with slices of warm bread to dip in the butter and enjoy with others or by yourself. It makes a delicious and unique appetizer that is sure to impress your friends.

Doiron reveals she got the idea for a butter board from Chef Joshua McFadden. In his Six Seasons cookbook, per East Fork, he suggests adding herbs, chili flakes, edible flowers, and more to his butter board.

This idea is actually genius! Bread and butter are a classic combination, of course, but this is such a fun way to turn it up a notch. Plus, it makes for amazing Instagram content, too.

The great thing about butter boards is they are totally customizable for you! Here are a few topping ideas we came up with, but feel free to try out any combination your heart desires:

Freshly cracked black pepper, flaky sea salt, and orange zest. Fig jam, thyme, sea salt, and hot honey. Roasted garlic cloves, basil, and chopped cherry tomatoes.

