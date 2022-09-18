Giada De Laurentiis Calls This Simple Cocktail a ‘Soda for Grown-Ups’ & We’re Ready to Stock Up

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Any season is the perfect season for a zesty, delicious cocktail to sip on the weekends. Giada De Laurentiis always makes up the best cocktails, and this one may be our favorite yet!

On Sept 17, De Laurentiis uploaded a photo of a mixed drink we need in bulk ASAP. She posted the vibrant photo with the caption, “This Italian Amaro Cocktail is kind of like a soda for grown-ups. Amaro is a bitter Italian liqueur that has tons of nuanced notes of flavor and also acts as a digestivo. Coupled with ginger ale and some lime– this mixed drink is a wonderful after-dinner treat!”

The beginner-friendly cocktail is the perfect mixed drink for a relaxing night in or a quick party drink everyone will adore! The two-step drink recipe only needs three ingredients total, with the core of it being an Amaro, which is a bitter Italian liqueur. You can indulge in either Cynar or St. Agrestis, but either way, just make sure the main component of your drink is a super bitter Amaro.

Along with there being very few ingredients, you really don’t need to do much to create this soda-esque drink. Here’s a hint: just grab your ice and combine.

Check out Giada’s Italian Amaro Soda recipe HERE.

Also, if you’ve been craving more of her recipes and drinks, make sure to grab her beloved cookbook on Amazon called Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner.

