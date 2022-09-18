Martha Stewart’s Super-Easy Recipe Lets You Get Peak Southern Comfort Food in Less Than 20 Minutes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re nearing sweater weather, and with sweater weather comes peak comfort food time. Comfort food never fails to revitalize our souls, and right now, we really need some ooey-gooey, hearty meals that hit the spot just right. And thanks to Martha Stewart, we found a simple recipe that’ll instantly make our bellies and hearts warm.

On Sept 17, Stewart uploaded a photo of an amazing-looking biscuit, with the caption, “A universal truth about biscuits: They’re always best straight from the oven. Our classic one-bowl recipe for small-batch buttermilk biscuits comes together in a flash, no cutter required, and makes four pillowy portions, with no leftovers to reheat (to less fluffy results) later. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @dmalosh.”

With a prep time of 15 minutes and a cook time of up to 20 minutes, this simple recipe is the perfect appetizer for any breezy fall day in need of some comfort. This one-bowl recipe starts with a bunch of ingredients like kosher salt, buttermilk, all-purpose flour, and whipped honey, to name a few.

The four-step recipe starts with whisking together a bunch of the basic ingredients and preheating your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Within minutes, you’ll be baking until the bottoms are golden brown!

Stewart said in her cook notes that something to keep in mind is that for “extra loft,” you should use a serrated knife to trim the edges for more steam to go through it.

Get Stewart’s Small-Batch Buttermilk Biscuits recipe HERE.

For more delicious, Stewart-made meals, grab Martha Stewart Living’s cookbook, Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes on Amazon.

