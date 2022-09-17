Giada De Laurentiis’ Super-Sweet & ‘Melt-in-Your-Mouth’ Cookies Are the Perfect Pick-Me-Up

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis‘ new chocolate hazelnut cookie recipe is something we know we’re going to get addicted to making real quick.

On Sept 15, De Laurentiis uploaded a photo of her show-stopping Nutella cookies on her page @thegiadzy with the caption, “Chocolate hazelnut lovers, this is the cookie for you! Baci Di Dama are delightful melt-in-your-mouth cookies that originate from Piedmont, Italy, where hazelnuts reign supreme! Grab the #recipe in the link in profile!”

This beginner-friendly recipe is what Nutella-dream-filled recipes are made of. Seriously, if anything, we’ve grown more obsessed with chocolate hazelnut since De Laurentiis uses it a lot, and that’s saying something because we were already obsessed with it.

Now, this recipe requires a few ingredients to get it to that delectable sweetness, so grab ingredients like vanilla extract, kosher salt, hazelnut flour, and butter, to name a few. You only need a couple of ingredients for the filling (so make sure to grab either Nutella or another chocolate hazelnut spread you can’t get enough of!)

Honestly, you’ll be spending more time prepping than actually cooking, but don’t worry because it all ends within an hour. You’ll start by grabbing your mixer and different basic ingredients while you preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Within minutes, you’ll be placing the filling in with a teaspoon and letting it sit (which is arguably the hardest part!)

Seriously, we’re ready to dive into these!

Check out Giada’s Chocolate Hazelnut Sandwich Cookies (Baci di Dama) recipe HERE.

