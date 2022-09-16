Our Place Just Launched an Innovative New Container Collection That Will Save You Time & Money

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It used to feel normal to store our leftovers in a BPA-saturated margarine container that had been microwaved to hell and back for several years, stained with tomato sauce and warped from heating and cooling down so many times. But these days, not only are there some health concerns associated with eating food microwaved in flimsy plastic over and over again, but the storage options are more aesthetically pleasing, too. We’ve seen the picture-perfect pantries and cupboards on TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest, and there’s always a part of us that knows that if only we had containers that didn’t borderline disgust us to use, that perhaps we could finally get our disorganized cupboards and fridge in order. When things are clean, organized, and aesthetically pleasing, it just becomes easier to keep it looking that way all the time, you know? Enter Our Place.

The brand behind the ever so Insta-worthy Our Place Always Pan has branched out into a set of gorgeous glass containers that will make your pantry the prettiest place in the house. The containers are made of lightweight, shatter-resistant glass, and are microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher-safe. You can choose between three colors. There’s Eve, “an aquatic teal;” Sunset, “a deep, rich amber;” and Clear, “A crystalline finish.”

Courtesy of Our Place.

Each three-piece set comes with 1 1/2, 2 1/4, and 4 1/4 cup containers, and the included lids are interchangeable between all sizes. The six-piece set includes two of each container size and six lids. The six-piece set is also currently $10 off.

Courtesy of Our Place.

Think of how much time you’ll save when you no longer have to shuffle around searching for the right lid for your food storage containers, or trying to figure out what’s in all of those opaque containers in the fridge (let’s be honest, most of it goes bad and gets thrown out, so these containers will save food and money, too!).

If you sign up for Our Place’s emails, you can save big on your first order, too — they’ll send you a coupon for 20% off your order of $145+, a savings of at least $29. Maybe it’s time to treat yourself to a pantry makeover and a new trustworthy pan before you start stocking up on ingredients and practicing new recipes for the holiday cooking season.

