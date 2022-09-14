Trader Joe’s Just Turned One of Its Most Popular Products of All Time Into a Crave-worthy Game Day Dip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re anything like us, then there are a few products you literally can’t leave Trader Joe’s without. Like, security will have to drag you from the store. One of those items, without question, is Trader Joe’s Unexpected Cheddar Cheese. We’re not alone in loving this bold aged cheddar. It’s been voted Favorite Cheese in the Trader Joe’s Customer Choice Awards more than five times, and even cheese experts have praised Unexpected Cheddar’s flavor, texture, and price point, calling it “impressive.” Recently, Trader Joe’s has started offering other products made with their signature Unexpected Cheddar, like Unexpected Cheddar Chicken Sausage and Shredded Unexpected Cheddar. Now the store is selling a savory dip that one TikToker recently shared with the world, and it’s loaded with that Unexpected Cheddar flavor that fans (including us) have been obsessing over for years.

The product in question? Trader Joe’s Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread. This new product is available just in time for some of our favorite snacking occasions: football season, fall, the holidays, days of the week ending in “Y”…you get the picture.

We have a feeling that Trader Joe’s Fig & Olive Crisps, or one of their seasonal crisp varieties, were just made for this sharp cheddar cheese dip.

And just imagine dipping homemade soft pretzel bits, or storebought pretzel rods, into the cheese. It’s a match made in heaven.

But you don’t just have to use it as a dip. This new spreadable formula likely melts like a dream, so adding a big scoop to your favorite mac and cheese recipe, stirring some into rice for a cheesy side, or even adding it as a flavor booster to white country gravy or mashed potatoes is definitely a good idea. It would probably also be great in a lot of the recipes included in the Cooking Through Trader Joe’s Cookbook.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Whether you plan to eat it with a spoon (just kidding…unless…), use it as a traditional dip, or add it for a cheesy flavor boost to your favorite recipes, we have a feeling that Trader Joe’s Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread can do no wrong.

