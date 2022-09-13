Jennifer Garner’s 5-Minute Cinnamon Toast Is the Perfect Fall Snack for Any Time of Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Garner just dropped another excellent episode of “Pretend Cooking Show” on Instagram and this time she’s showing us how she makes “perfect” cinnamon toast (which she credits to the NYT Cooking Instagram page). “Makes for an indulgent Sunday morning or after-school snack — and will give you instant Mom Hero Status,” Garner wrote in the caption of her post. And although kids love it, moms don’t seem to mind indulging in this snack, either!

To make a slice of cinnamon toast, you’ll need about five minutes and a little bit of brown sugar, ground cinnamon, salt, and butter. Oh, and of course, your favorite bread. (By the way, did you know that pre-made cinnamon sugar spice mix is a thing? It is — which makes this recipe even easier to create on busy days.) Garner helpfully shares the step-by-step how-to instructions on her post, but here’s the original NYT Cooking Instagram post that she saw and recreated:

As you can see, this isn’t just your average pop-some-bread-in-a-toaster-and-sprinkle-it-with-cinnamon-and-sugar cinnamon toast — nope, it’s an upgrade that we are seriously here for. Honestly, this looks SO good! We’re not surprised Garner is a fan.

Mom Hero status: achieved. Your kids won’t ask for anything else after they’ve tasted this cinnamon toast, and honestly, you won’t want anything else to snack on, either.

When we last covered Garner’s Pretend Cooking Show, she was raving about the Shave Ice Palomas she created, and before that, her Grandmom’s Cornbread. All we can say is, there’s nothing “pretend” about how much we love these recipes!

Jennifer Garner loves Ina Garten, and so do we! Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: