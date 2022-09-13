The only thing better than biting into crispy chicken skin is biting into crispy chicken skin cooked in bright, tangy Almafi lemon juice. Giada De Laurentiis shared her favorite roasted chicken recipe over on her Giadzy blog, and she’s right — it’s definitely going to become a staple in everyone’s household.

“Lemon? Check. Crispy skin? The delicious smell of fresh herbs as the bird roasts? Easy enough to make on a weeknight? Check, check, and check again,” reads the recipe excerpt, taken from her book Eat Better, Feel Better. “This recipe ticks all the boxes for me, and I’m sure it will for you as well. Many markets now sell spatchcocked chickens that have had their backbones (and sometimes breastbones) removed, which allows the chicken to open up flat. My friends tell me they’ve made this using just breast and thigh pieces and it works fine that way too. I make this at least once a week.”

What’s even more impressive about this meal (besides the look, smell, taste, etc.) is the fact that you can prep everything in just 15 minutes while your oven is preheating to 450 degrees, and then leave the chicken to roast for another 45.

Simply drizzle a sheet pan with olive oil and cover the surface with slices of large lemons (Almafi lemons are preferred, but standard large lemons will work great, too). Combine rosemary, thyme, lemon zest, and salt in a small bowl and rub the mixture onto the entire chicken.

Lay the chicken onto the bed of lemons and drizzle with oil. Then, roast for about 45 minutes (or until your thermometer reads 165 degrees), basting every 15 minutes with pan drippings. Let your chicken rest on a cutting board for 10 minutes before slicing it and serving.

De Laurentiis also writes that you can smash the pulp of the lemons onto the sheet pan and discard the rinds to create a quick and zesty sauce to pour over your chicken. Yes, please!

Check out the full recipe here.

Pair with a fresh salad, rice pilaf, or a simple pasta dish of your choosing and you’ve got yourself an easy yet delicious weeknight meal.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: