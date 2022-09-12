Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.

Instagram user @adventuresinaldi shared a picture of these goodies yesterday, giving them a raving review.

“Apple cider donuts at Aldi!!!” they wrote. “These are SO good & just like you get at the apple orchard!”

Just one bite will transport you to apple-picking and hay rides, bustling fall festivals, and delicious hot cider. They look so good! Each package comes with six freshly baked apple cider-flavored cake donuts coated in extra cinnamon and sugar for added sweetness. The price varies by store.

“You can find them in the regular baked goods section OR Aldi finds aisle depending on your store!” @adventuresinaldi added. “Have you tried them yet?!”

People were commenting on how tasty these donuts are. “One of our favorites!!” one person wrote.

Another added, “Yes. I’m obsessed!!”

Aldi is known for its amazing snacks and fall treats, like the seasonal Pumpkin Spice Whipped Topping, so we know these Apple Cider Donuts will be good too. Have them for breakfast or for an afternoon pick-me-up, paired with hot coffee or even warm apple cider. Don’t worry, the too-much-of-a-good-thing rule doesn’t apply when it comes to autumn delicacies.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.