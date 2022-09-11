Giada De Laurentiis’ Fresh Take on This Classic Italian Dessert Is Both Super Easy & Mouth-Watering

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Okay, answer this: who doesn’t adore tiramisu? It’s one of our biggest weaknesses, and Giada De Laurentiis knows exactly how to make a delicious dessert even more insanely scrumptious.

On Sept 9, De Laurentiis uploaded a photo of some tiramisu that’s giving us fall vibes, and we’re already running to our kitchens. She posted it with the caption, “@giadadelaurentiis first had this Pistachio Tiramisu in Rome and it was so good she decided to make her own version of it when she got home! The secret is to make your own pistachio butter, which is easier than it sounds! Grab the #recipe in the profile link and give it a try!”

The beginner-friendly dessert recipe is super easy to recreate, so you or the entire family can get in on this 30-minute, tasty adventure.

While we’re a sucker for traditional tiramisu, we’re in love with this nutty take! Now, this recipe is quite easy, so don’t be alarmed that you need quite a few ingredients for multiple different parts of the recipe. For the pistachio butter, you need ingredients like no-shell pistachios and olive oil, while you’ll need mascarpone cheese and almond extract for the mascarpone cream. Now for the ladyfingers and assembly, you need ingredients like amaretto liqueur, espresso, and chopped pistachios.

To start this easy recipe, you need to grab your handy-dandy food processor and add those essential pistachios! You have to do a bit to make this as creamy as possible. But within less than an hour, you’ll be finishing off the dessert by spreading the plain mascarpone mixture on top.

De Laurentiis noted that you should wrap and refrigerate this dish for at least two hours or up to 24 hours before eating.

Check out Giada’s Pistachio Tiramisu recipe HERE, and don’t forget to snag her cookbook called Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita .

Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita $16.98, originally $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: