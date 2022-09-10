Martha Stewart Is Fast-Forwarding to Fall With This Comforting & Spiced Dessert

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart is just as excited about fall as we are, and this cake recipe only proves that fact!

On Sept 9, Stewart posted a new dessert recipe that screams “autumn,” and we can’t wait to dive into it for ourselves. Stewart uploaded the delicious photo with the caption, “You don’t need to wait until the fall to make this spiced snacking cake! But as the nights get cooler, enjoy it as an afternoon pick-me-up with a comforting mug of tea or coffee. It’s spiked with warm spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and vanilla bean, and you don’t need a mixer to make it! Get the recipe at the link in bio. 📷: @lennartweibull.”

For those that love fall and anything with cinnamon, this is the dessert for you! Both easy to recreate and sweet as can be, you only need a few ingredients to make this for your family of up to 16. You need ingredients like safflower oil, all-purpose flour, cinnamon, cardamom, kosher salt, vanilla bean, milk, and more.

The huge, beginner-friendly recipe takes less than six steps total, with you starting to brush a nine by a 13-inch baking pan with oil, and within a bit of time, you’ll be creating the sumptuous glaze to pour on top!

Per Stewart’s cook notes, you can wrap this in plastic and store it for up to three days.

Get Stewart’s full Spiced Snacking Cake recipe HERE.

And snag Stewart’s cookbook on Amazon called Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection: 100+ Recipes for the Sweet Classic, from Simple to Stunning: A Baking Book, which was the first to feature this mouth-watering cake dish!

