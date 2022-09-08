Le Creuset Is Discontinuing This Fan-Favorite Color So Stock Up Now Before It’s Gone Forever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Yes, it’s true. The flame is about to go out Le Creuset’s gorgeous purple glaze Fig. So if you’ve been eyeing a piece from the cookware brand in the classic Fig color, now is the time to buy before your chance is gone for good.

Right now, Le Creuset is hosting a closeout sale on Fig and two out of the six pieces available in the Fig glaze have already sold out. But there are still some incredible Le Creuset staples that are still waiting for you to grab them, and you can save big when shopping the “Last Chance for Fig” sale (cry!).

The 4 1/2-quart and the 7 1/4-quart Round Dutch Oven are the last two available Dutch ovens in the Fig color. The warm reddish purple color really shines paired with the brass-colored knob on the classic Le Creuset piece. The Dutch oven is ideal for slow cooking, braising, roasting, baking, and even frying. The 4 1/2-quart Dutch oven usually goes for $390, but you can grab this one in Fig for just $312.

You can also pick up the 11 1/4″ Signature Skillet in Fig for just $200. The smaller 10 1/4″ is already sold out, but the larger size is perfect for cooking two to three servings of a dish all at once. The black satin interior enamel is formulated specifically for higher cooking temperatures and delivers exceptionally even heat to whatever it is you’re cooking.

The Le Creuset Square Grill in Fig is also on sale for $75 off the original price. This 9 1/2″ by 9 1/2″ pan makes indoor grilling easy. From veggies to meats and seafood, you can grill up entire meals using just a single pan. And obviously, the Fig color is going to get some compliments from your guests.

Finally, the Square Griddle is also still available for just $100. Breakfast foods like pancakes, eggs, and bacon will fry up nicely on the matte enamel surface, and after you’re done cooking, no need to season. Just pop the griddle into the dishwasher, and you’re ready for tomorrow morning.

It’s sad to see Fig go, but there are so many other beautiful Le Creuset colors to choose from — including a few new colors for fall. Take advantage of this last minute sale and grab a couple Fig pieces before they’re gone forever.