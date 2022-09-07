Godiva’s Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendars Are Back & It’s Proof The Holidays Are Almost Here

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a lot of reasons why we love the fall. We’re suckers for a good pumpkin spice latte, and we’ve been bookmarking turkey recipes since early July. But all of our favorite fall activities really lead up to one thing: the winter holiday season. Are we getting ahead of ourselves? Maybe, but when holiday treats are so delicious, and giving gifts is so fun, can you really blame us? As it turns out, we’re not the only ones who are getting into the spirit of things early. Godiva just brought back their Holiday Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar, and they have a brand new truffle advent calendar coming out this year, too. How sweet is that?

First up is the classic Godiva Holiday Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar. Unlike the so-called chocolate you get in your average grocery store advent calendar, this treat from Godiva focuses on quality above all else, making this a fun gift for adults and older kids who are starting to develop a more sophisticated palate. It also has great reviews, with a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from 822 people.

Each calendar comes with 24 holiday chocolates to help count down the days until Christmas most deliciously. There are cute chocolates, shaped like snowmen, Santa, and even a snowy penguin; and more sophisticated pieces, like the Milk Caramel Embrace, Raspberry Star, and Dark Mint Medallion. It sounds so scrumptious, it’s enough to make us seriously consider trying to make monthly advent calendars a thing. October 25 isn’t technically a holiday, but no one needs to know that we’re counting down to nothing!

This year, the brand is also debuting a truffle advent calendar, which is even more luxurious than the original. Each calendar is filled with milk, dark, and white chocolate Godiva Signature Truffles. It’s not yet available online, so keep your eyes peeled so you can snatch one up before they sell out.

Thanks to these chocolatey advent calendar, this holiday season is bound to be even sweeter than the last.

