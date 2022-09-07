If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its best fall muffin, and it’s ridiculously affordable pumpkin pies are back in stores, too. Now, one Costco fan has spotted an ultra-elegant autumnal dessert, and each serving comes in its own reusable glass pot.

CostcoHotFinds on Instagram shared a picture of the dessert in their Instagram stories. The product in question? Pots & Co brand Upside-Down Pumpkin Cream Pie pot de creme. Just the name makes it sound impossibly delcious, right?

Each package contains four servings of the dessert, and retails for $10.89. And did we mention that the glass pots the dessert comes in are reusable? Even some chocolate Jell-O with a scoop of Cool Whip on top would look fancy served out of a nice glass dessert pot. Time to spring for that Costco membership!

Previously, the chain has carried a Maple & Pecan Lava Cake from the same brand that everyone was totally gaga for, so we’re especially eager to try this new creamy pumpkin option.

If you want to ask your store if they have this creamy fall dessert in stock, ask them to check for item 1649198.

What if you can’t find them? You could always try recreating the dish at home. Just make a recipe for pumpkin pudding or pumpkin mousse, top with crumbled graham cracker crust and whipped cream, and serve in these glass ramekins from Amazon.

Courtesy of Duralex.

Duralex Made in France Ramekins $15.95 Buy now Sign Up

It’s not quite so easy as spending money at Costco, but your guests won’t know the difference.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.

Watch: How to Make a Halloween Grazing Board

