Aldi Is Selling Fall-Inspired Whipped Cream & It’s The Perfect Topping for Your Coffee

Autumn is just around the corner, and we are so excited for all the pumpkin-themed things. But in between pumpkin carving and baking with pumpkins, Aldi has the most delicious treat you have to try — which will take your Pumpkin Spice Latte (or regular coffee) to the next level.

Aldi is selling fall-inspired whipped cream in two delicious, limited-edition flavors! Instagram user @aldifavoritefinds shared a picture on Instagram yesterday of the two cans: Pumpkin Spice Whipped Topping and Maple Vanilla Whipped Topping. Sounds amazing, right? Even the cans themselves are designed in such a cute way. The pumpkin spice features a big orange pumpkin, with orange fall leaves and cinnamon cloves, and the maple vanilla has a big maroon leaf on the can, with red acorns, red leaves, and vanilla beans decorating it as well. Such a festive treat!

Add a little pumpkin spice to your coffee, or pumpkin pie (or anything else you can think of!) with the pumpkin spice whipped cream, which is fall’s most famous flavor. Non-pumpkin lovers can still enjoy the tastes of the season with the maple vanilla whipped cream. Can you just imagine the sweet flavor mixing with your pancakes or fruit — or swirling on top of hot chocolate? It’s like a fall candle you can eat!

But be warned: you may have to hunt to find these at your local Aldi.

“The pumpkin spice and maple vanilla whip is coming back! I found these two last night at two different locations,” @aldifavoritefinds wrote. “Remember that all the fall food items are doing a slow roll out over the next few weeks and may show up at different locations at different times but they should be here soon. 🎃 🍁”

So if you can’t find it yet, just be patient! And don’t stop looking because according to these comments, it’s worth the wait.

“Woo hoo! We loved the pumpkin one last year!” one person wrote.

Another said, “Love the maple whipped cream!🍁” Someone else wrote, “Yes. The maple is magic.”

“I LOVE the Maple Vanilla!” another person commented. “I like to put it on their seasonal yogurts and make them feel like a dessert!”

Stock up to last the whole season because you’ll definitely want some on hand for Thanksgiving.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.