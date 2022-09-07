Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Water Bottle Insulates ‘Better Than More Expensive Brands’ & It’s on Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your name-brand water bottle just isn’t keeping your drinks as cold (or hot!) as you’d like, then it may be time to make a switch. According to Amazon reviews, the FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

is “better than more expensive brands.” And though we won’t name names, you know who we’re talking about.

The FineDine stainless steel bottle comes in four sizes, and the smallest (25 oz) is currently on sale for just $18. These bottles contain double walls made from stainless steel with a copper lining in between that keeps cold drinks cold for 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours. You can also choose from three included lids that come in the pack. There’s one for cold drinks, one for drinks with fruit or ice, and another for hot beverages.

These bottles are shatterproof and come in an array of fun colors and patterns that let you show off your personality. And the over 18,600 five-star reviews rave about just how great these water bottles are.

FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, originally $26.99

Image: FineDine

Buy Now $17.54 Buy now Sign Up

“This bottle brings me almost immeasurable amounts of joy,” one five-star reviewer said. “I drink water that’s basically one degree above freezing. If it isn’t as cold as a penguin’s bath water, it’s not cold enough for me, fam … My water is ALWAYS cold. Like 2015 ‘ice bucket challenge’ cold. It stays cold ALL FREAKING DAY because this mf’er is triple insulated. And I live in ARIZONA. Which is basically 1 cubic mile from the center of the sun.”

Another five-star reviewer wrote that this bottle is “so good it’s almost dangerous.” They wrote, “I made some coffee and put it in my water bottle. Me being me, I promptly forgot about it for a good few hours. When I remembered it, I went to take a drink and ended up BURNING MY TONGUE … I left the coffee overnight just to see and sure enough, when I took a drink in the morning, it was still warm! Even through the SECOND evening, It was still slightly above room temperature! I don’t know what witchcraft was put into this water bottle but I sure am thankful for it!”

Get ready to drink out of the best watter bottle you’ve ever owned (and remember: hot beverages stay hot so watch your tongue!).