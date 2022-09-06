The TikTok-Famous Produce Cleaner Is Finally Available on Amazon & It’s Already a Best-Seller

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Stop scrubbing — there’s a brand new way to clean your fruits, vegetables, and even meats that only requires you to touch a single button. It’s called the Heyjar Fruit and Vegetable Washing Machine

and it’s going viral on TikTok because it’s just that cool.

The Heyjar machine uses electrolysis, degradation, and deep purification to get your fruits and veggies squeaky clean. When dropped into a bowl of water with fruits, vegetables, or meats, the HeyJar machine decomposes water into OH- and H+. The OH- particles then destroy residual chemicals, rendering them harmless. Then the deep purification kicks in, combining OH- with Cl to further degrade harmful chemical residues and hormones.

Heyjar Fruit and Vegetable Washing Machine

Image: Heyjar

“I heard this prod from a friend and was looking for hydroxy water ion purification technology which can easily help you clean any fruit or vegetables from harmful substances,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This one is very easy to use and clean, just turn it on and safely drop [it] into water it will produce OH- and H+ with bubbles and it will degrade chemical pesticides or tiny insects … I highly recommend this if you want clean food and healthy eating.”

Another five-star reviewer wrote, “I love this! So easy to drop into water filled with fruits and veggies and walk away when you have other things to do. You can tell by sight and feel that your food is clean and free from pesticides.”

The Heyjar food washer is USB chargeable and can be used 25 times on a single charge. Feel better about the foods you’re eating and know they’re as clean as can be after using Heyjar to disinfect.