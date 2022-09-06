If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re all about celebrating the entire week leading up to a loved one’s birthday (or your own birthday!), then this new advent calendar from Soho-based Flour Shop by Amirah Kassem is for you. Offering seven days of birthday fun, advent calendars definitely aren’t for just Christmas anymore.

The Flour Shop Birthday Advent Calendar, sold exclusively at Williams Sonoma, is packed with a variety of birthday-themed goodies. The first six days of the calendar feature a trio of gourmet gummy bears that come in a fun variety of colors and flavors. Then, when your birthday arrives, the seventh window opens to reveal a vanilla sugar cookie hand decorated with the Flour Shop’s iconic smiley face logo. You also get an iron-on patch and party cracker that contains a sticker and a joke.

And if you’re looking for more sweetness to celebrate your birthday, the Flour Shop also released Birthday Bark and Birthday Bites in collaboration with Williams Sonoma. The bark is a mixture of semisweet chocolate, sugar cookie crunch, creamy white chocolate, and the Flour Shop’s special rainbow candy sprinkle mix and the bites are 12 bite-sized white and milk chocolate truffles.

Who needs cake when you have a delicious tin of bark ready for eating?

Now that we’re able to celebrate birthdays to the fullest once again, why not go all out and treat yourself to some Flour Shop magic? Pick up a birthday advent calendar and birthday bark to ring in your next phase of life in the most colorful and tasty way!