Aarti Sequeira’s One-pot Chicken & Orzo Dish Is Perfect for Busy School Days

With school back in session, life just got a bit more chaotic. After-school activities, playdates, and sports all leave you with less time to prepare dinner at the end of the day. Luckily, Aarti Sequeira shared one of her favorite one-pot meals that comes together in a snap and leaves you with minimal clean-up at the end of the day.

“The girls are back in school which means I need some easy, filling, crowd-pleasing recipes in my back pocket,” Sequeira wrote in the caption of her Instagram video. “Here’s one that’s a huge hit with the girls: One-pot Date, Chestnut and Chicken with orzo! The natural sweetness of those California dates plays so nicely against the warm spices on the chicken, and the cozy flavour of the chestnuts! So danged good! Are you gonna try it?”

(You absolutely should!)

To make this delicious dish, first cook pancetta or bacon until it’s crispy and browned, then remove it from the rendered fat and set it aside for later. In a separate bowl, dress your chicken thighs with spices as well as a neutral oil like olive or avocado oil. Massage your mixture into your chicken.

Add a bit more oil to your skillet and place your thighs in the skillet when the oil is shimmering. Cook until they’re browned on the bottom, then flip and remove after a few minutes. Don’t worry if your chicken isn’t cooked all the way through yet. You’ll be adding it back into the pot later.

Cok the remaining ingredients and then stir in your uncooked orzo and cook a bit longer until the orzo bits take on some color. All that’s left to do is stir in your chicken broth and heavy cream, along with your dates, chestnuts, and thyme. Stir everything together and add your chicken back into the pot. Bring to a boil, cover, simmer, hen, you’re ready to serve!

Check out the full recipe over on Sequeira’s website for when you’re in need of a quick and easy recipe to get on the table in no time.