Martha Stewart’s Summertime Take on a Soup & Sandwich Is Perfect for September Weather

Despite it being September, in many parts of the world, it’s still much too hot for soup season to officially begin. So, Martha Stewart came up with a cool-weather version of the classic soup and sandwich pairing to carry us through until the crisp autumn air finally hits.

“Our summery spin on the classic grilled cheese-and-soup combo!” a post from the official Martha Stewart Instagram reads. “Ripe tomatoes and crisp bacon amp up the open-face sandwich, and fresh sweet corn shines in the cold soup.”

The corn soup is so simple yet flavorful. It’s made by first crisping up a few pieces of bacon, then transferring them to a paper towel and adding garlic, onion, and salt to the skillet. After that simmers for a minute, the corn kernels and water are added and everything is cooked down until most of the liquid evaporates.

When the corn has cooked, it’s transferred to a bowl with ice water and sour cream and then everything is blended together into a chilled soup.

For the open-faced sandwich, Stewart tops a piece of toasted bread with cheese, tomatoes, and the bacon from earlier in the recipe. Everything gets salted and peppered, and then you’re ready to serve! Grilled cheese and tomato soup just got a summertime facelift.

You can check out the full recipe for Stewart’s chilled soup over on her website before diving into soup season head-first. It may not be sweater weather yet, but it turns out you can eat soup in every season!