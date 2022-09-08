Danielle Walker’s Teriyaki Salmon Packets Are the Perfect Easy Meal Parents Need for Busy School Nights

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

These Salmon Teriyaki Packets are an easy weeknight staple in our home. This recipe comes together almost effortlessly, cooking the salmon & vegetables in a convenient parchment bundle that makes for minimal kitchen clean-up. The tender fish and veggies cook in a delightful teriyaki sauce that is made from whole ingredients; free of preservatives and refined sugars. A perk to this recipe is that I can slightly customize each packet to my kids’ tastebuds without having to make a separate meal. By adding (or removing!) specific veggies, they each get a packet that’s just to their liking!

Image: Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House

Teriyaki Salmon Packets

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

3 medium carrots, peeled and thinly sliced

2 cups broccoli florets

1 cup snow peas, trimmed

1 red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

8 shiitake mushrooms, sliced and stems trimmed

3 tablespoons avocado oil

3 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

¾ teaspoon fine sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup Stir-Fry Sauce (see below)

2 tablespoons honey

¾ teaspoon ground ginger

¾ teaspoon garlic powder

6 (6-ounce) pieces skinless salmon fillet

Sliced green onions, white and tender green parts, and black sesame seeds, for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Cut six large pieces parchment paper (each about 18 by 13 inches). In a bowl, toss together the carrots, broccoli, snow peas, bell pepper, mushrooms, avocado oil, sesame oil, salt, and pepper. In a small bowl, whisk together the stir-fry sauce, honey, ginger, and garlic powder to make a teriyaki sauce. Fold each piece of parchment paper in half crosswise to create a crease, then unfold to lie flat. Divide the vegetables evenly among the parchment pieces, piling them high on one half of each piece, positioning them just beyond the crease line and leaving a 2-inch border around the edges. Lay a piece of salmon on top of each vegetable portion and then drizzle the teriyaki sauce on the salmon, dividing it evenly among the packets. Fold the uncovered half of each parchment packet over the salmon, then, beginning at one end of the open edges, fold over the edges, making small, tight pleats as you go. Continue to fold and pleat until you reach the opposite open end and the packet is a half-moon shape. Check your folds to make sure the packet is well sealed so no steam will escape. Place the sealed packets in a single layer on a large sheet pan. If necessary, divide the packets between two pans. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes, until the fish feels semifirm to the touch through the paper and the paper is browned. Open the packets, sprinkle the salmon with the green onions and sesame seeds, and serve immediately.

Tidbits: While there’s a handful of great recipes in this book that use up the Stir-Fry Sauce, it’s also become my favorite condiment for an easy lunch of a leftover protein with cauliflower rice! Salmon and roast chicken are my favorite.

Make It Ahead: Fill and seal the packets and place them on a sheet pan in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Remove the pan from the fridge and let the packets sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking.

Stir-Fry Sauce

Makes 2 ½ Cups

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups coconut aminos

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar, or 1½ teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1½ teaspoons fine sea salt

1 teaspoon white pepper

Instructions:

In a large jar, combine the coconut aminos, fish sauce, sesame oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Cap tightly and shake vigorously to mix well. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.

Buy It: Big Tree Farms Teriyaki or Primal Kitchen No Soy Teriyaki; both brands are sweeter and have more of a teriyaki sauce flavor than a stir-fry sauce flavor, but they will work with all of the recipes.

Image: Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House

'Danielle Walker's Healthy in a Hurry: Real Life. Real Food. Real Fast.' $24.99 Buy now Sign Up

From the book DANIELLE WALKER’S HEALTHY IN A HURRY by Danielle Walker, Photography by Aubrie Pick. Copyright © 2022 by Simple Writing Holdings, LLC. Photography copyright © 2022 by Aubrie Pick. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved.

Photographs copyright © 2022 by Aubrie Pick.