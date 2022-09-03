Martha Stewart’s Easy & Fruity Take on Cheesecake is the Perfect Dessert to Say Goodbye to Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart is saying goodbye to summer in the cheesiest, most delicious way possible, and we want to be a part of it ASAP.

On Sept 1, Stewart posted her easy, fruit take on a cheesecake, and our mouths are watering way too much right now. She posted it to her Instagram page @marthastewart with the caption, “Here’s a new take on cheesecake, only easier and in tart form. Fresh peach slices and juicy blueberries top a light, fluffy filling made with cream cheese, sugar, and lemon zest and juice. The crust for this easy-going pie can be made in advance, which saves even more prep time. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @paolaandmurray.”

Seriously, just when you believed summer couldn’t get any sweeter, Stewart makes this fruity delight!

With a prep time of fewer than 30 minutes, you only need a few set ingredients like unbleached all-purpose flour, lemon zest, kosher salt, cream cheese, peaches, blueberries, mint leaves, and more.

After you get your ingredients, you need to start by beating the butter with a few different ingredients, like you preheat the oven to 375°F. Within no time, you’ll be spooning fruit over the tart and drizzling more juice over it. Then you get the cheesecake tart of a lifetime!

Stewart did note that when you buy your peaches, you should buy them when they smell very fragrant, a few days before you make this tart so they’re fully ripe! Also, she noted peeling them is optional, so no stress there!

Get Stewart’s full Peach and Blueberry Tart with Cream Cheese Filling recipe HERE.

And snag Stewart’s cookbook on Amazon called Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection: 100+ Recipes for the Sweet Classic, from Simple to Stunning: A Baking Book.

