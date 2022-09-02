You Can Grab a SodaStream for Under $100 Right Now on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For those of you who can’t go a day without sparkling water, a SodaStream has probably been on your wishlist forever. If so, your carbonated water dreams may just become a reality. SodaStream units and bundles are currently on sale on Amazon, and one of the models is selling for well under $100.

The SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker lets you make a bottle of sparkling water with a single touch of a button. You can select from one of three “fizz levels” depending on your taste, install the included 60L CO2 canister and reusable carbonation bottle, and you’re ready to sparkle! The Fizzi One Touch usually sells for $130, but you can pick one up on Amazon right now for just $84.

“I had an old soda stream with the push button and screw-in bottle. It hurt my thumbs to push down, and it didn’t fizz that well,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This new One Touch is just so incredible, easy to use, and carbonates the H2O so well it’s like opening a bottle of soda with all the fizz and taste. Just love it and it is worth every penny. I regret not replacing my old unit a long time ago.”

Other SodaStream models are also on sale, including the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle. This bundle comes with all the necessities to use the Jet — two 60L CO2 canisters, two reusable water bottles, and even two bottles of Bubly flavoring you can add to your sparkling water.

“If you love seltzer, you need one of these in your home,” one five-star reviewer said about the SodaStream Jet. “Lugging heavy 2L bottles of seltzer home from the grocery store is so annoying and wasteful. These things make so much sense economically and especially if you live in a small apartment. Easy to use, great seltzer every time, saves money. Pays for itself in a few months.”

Check out the full range of SodaStream deals on Amazon now to take advantage of these savings. Your tastebuds will thank you.