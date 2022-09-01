Le Creuset Just Launched the Dreamiest New Fall Collection & It’s Already on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Le Creuset is known for offering their enamel cast iron Dutch ovens, baking dishes, and more a variety of fun, punchy colors that go with so many different aesthetics. But the brand’s latest hue release is for neutral lovers and pairs perfectly with any and all existing Le Creuset collections.

Nutmeg is a brand new color collection from Le Creuset that is now available to shop at Sur La Table and over on the Le Creuset website. It’s an organic creamy taupe color and each piece glazed in Nutmeg features a gorgeous light-to-dark ombre that gives off an Old World charm.

Le Creuset has given all its classics the Nutmeg treatment just in time for fall so you can warm up your kitchenware collection with this calm, comforting color. Oh and the best part. It’s all already on sale!

4.5 QT Round Dutch Oven

Nutmeg’s gradient from cream to brown looks gorgeous on Le Creuset’s classic 4.5-quart Round Dutch Oven. The enameled surface of the cast iron offers superior heat retention and even heat distribution and is easy to clean and maintain — no seasoning required.

Heritage Square Baking Dishes

Or, grab Nutmeg in baking dish form. The square baking dish is perfect for all your upcoming holiday brownies, bars, and cakes. And don’t worry about your goodies sticking to the bottom. The enameled surface is nearly-nonstick.

Demi Kettle

And Nutmeg comes in kettle-form, too! This beautiful Le Creuset Demi Kettle will quickly boil water for all your tea and hot cocoa needs. And the Nutmeg glaze is so nice, you’ll keep the Demi on your stovetop all season long.

Shop the new Nutmeg colorway over on Sur La Table and start your holiday shopping early (ahem, that actually means treat yourself to something nice).