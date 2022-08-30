You Don’t Need To Be a Bread Expert To Make Martha Stewart’s Herb & Cherry Tomato Focaccia

Making focaccia bread seems like it would require an advanced level of breadmaking knowledge. But according to Martha Stewart, making delicious and herbaceous focaccia requires little to no bread experience and actually only takes about 15 minutes to prepare — and the less you work with the dough, the better it turns out.

“Show some homespun hospitality by making this easy no-knead focaccia recipe that is studded with a flavorful topping of cherry tomatoes, garlic, and thyme,” the caption of an August 29 Martha Stewart Instagram post reads. “Bake it the night before or the morning of and serve squares alongside good quality olive oil and balsamic vinegar.”

To make this cherry tomato focaccia bread, you’ll first need to gather all-purpose flour, yeast, sugar, salt, thyme, cold water, and oil to make the dough. The dry ingredients get whisked together first, and then the wet ingredients are worked in until a wet dough forms. When no dry flour remains in the bowl, it’s time to let the yeast get to work. Cover the dough and let it rest for at least 12 hours (or up to 18 hours).

After the yeast has quadrupled the dough volume, transfer the dough onto an oiled baking sheet and spread it out evenly, adding dimples to the dough with your fingers. Then allow it to rise again for another hour and a half.

Finally, preheat your oven to 500 degrees and toss tomatoes, garlic and red pepper flakes in oil and then sprinkled the mixture evenly over the dough. Bake for about 15 to 20 minutes until the bread is puffed and golden, then take it out to cool. Then, you’re ready to cut and serve.

Having successfully made focaccia, you can now experiment by adding all kinds of toppings to your creations like cheese, olives, rosemary, and more. Your friends and family will be so impressed that you may find yourself juggling the idea of opening a bakery.