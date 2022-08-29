Rachael Ray’s French Toast Has a Surprising Savory Twist Perfect for Brunch

Weekends are practically made for sweet brunch-worthy treats, like syrupy pancakes, chocolate pastries, and fluffy French Toast (the latter is especially delightful — the melt-in-your-mouth bread! The fruit toppings! The powdered sugar dusting!) — but sometimes we crave a little something savory, too. Enter Rachael Ray with the perfect solution: French toast that has a surprising, savory twist.

The Rachael Ray Show host shared a video on Instagram about her delightful French Toast on Saturday, with more details about how to make it brunch-worthy.

“How to Make Savory French Toast with Strawberries + Sausages,” she wrote. “We’re going to do a savory BLD. Something that you can serve for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner. It has the appearance of being light, because it looks like breakfast, but actually, it’s a pretty hearty meal.”

“It’s French toast with Parm and smoked cinnamon in the custard served with sausages and balsamic-and-basil–tossed strawberries,” she added, and whoa — that sounds so good!

She shared the full Savory French Toast with Strawberries and Basil and Sausages recipe on her website in May 2022, which serves four. Ingredients include 1 large loaf of Italian white round bread, eggs, heavy cream, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, cinnamon, strawberries, basil leaves, honey, Italian pork sausage or chicken sausage, and more.

Ray also shared a video of her cooking this unique meal, so you can cook alongside her.

People were excited to make this recipe, with one person writing, “Wow I am going to try, next time I have bread at home!!!”

“Man that looks delicious,” added another.

The colorful dish is a mix of unique textures and sweet and savory foods for a meal that is totally satisfying and delicious (chicken and waffles could never!).

Get the full recipe for Rachael Ray’s Savory French Toast with Strawberries and Basil and Sausages.

