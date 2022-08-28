Martha Stewart’s New Recipe Lets You Get the Tangy, Oversized Pancakes of Your Dreams Within Minutes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Breakfast in bed just got a lot grander, thanks to Martha Stewart and her humongous breakfast dish.

On Aug 27, Stewart uploaded a picture of our next go-to breakfast recipe we’re sure everyone in the family will love. She posted the mouth-watering breakfast snapshot to her Instagram with the caption, “This oversize blueberry pancake is infinitely adaptable. Stir in either buttermilk or a combo of milk and yogurt for a kick of tangy flavor, and sub in just about any fruit (chocolate chips would be great too). The result is a skillet-size, super-airy, crispy-edged delight to share that’s easy enough for a busy morning but special enough for weekend brunch. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @dmalosh.”

Related story Boxed Cake Mix Is The Secret To Perfect Pancakes This Mother's Day & Beyond

While we normally try to add more twists to our breakfast dishes, this one is all about adding more to everything in general. So for this oversized breakfast delight, you need ingredients like plain yogurt, eggs, baking powder, kosher salt, blueberries, maple syrup, and more.

With a prep time of 15 minutes and a cooking time of 15 minutes, you can eat this mouth-watering dish for two within less than an hour. For the first step, you need to grab a cast-iron skillet and melt your butter in it, and within minutes, you’ll be serving it up nice and warm with berries all over!

Per Stewart, she said you can’t use Greek yogurt, but you can use “1/2 cup buttermilk or plain kefir in place of the yogurt and milk.”

Get Stewart’s full Skillet Pancake for Two recipe HERE.

And be sure to check out Stewart’s bestselling cookbook called Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection: 100+ Recipes for the Sweet Classic, from Simple to Stunning: A Baking Book.

Martha Stewart's Cake Perfection: 100+ Recipes for the Sweet Classic, from Simple to Stunning: A Baking Book $14.79, originally $28.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: