One Unexpected & Accessible Ingredient Brings Out the Flavor in Giada De Laurentiis’ ‘Velvety’ Pasta

Giada De Laurentiis‘ new, easy pasta dish is something our pasta-filled dreams are made of. While many recipes call for some hard-to-get ingredients, you can get all of these ingredients easily, including the most important one: vodka!

On Aug 26, De Laurentiis posted a snapshot of a pasta recipe we’re going to try ASAP. She posted it to her page @thegiadzy with the caption, “The vodka in this Pasta Alla Vodka recipe brings out the flavor in the tomato sauce, and makes it taste extra vibrant – all while the cream gives it a velvety, luxurious texture. It feels like a special meal every time, yet it’s easier to make than you might think! 🙌🏼 Grab the #recipe in the profile link.”

This beginner-friendly pasta has our mouths watering so much right now. For this simple, yet decadent pasta recipe, you need a few ingredients like short pasta (penne or rigatoni), Simple Tomato Sauce, vodka, and more. (Trust us, it’s not a lot!) But the simple tomato sauce is where things get a little crazy, because you need quite a few ingredients like garlic, extra-virgin olive oil, basil leaves, black pepper, and more.

With a prep time of 15 minutes and a cook time of around an hour, this recipe is quite simplistic compared to her many more difficult dishes. You start by simmering the tomato sauce and vodka in a large skillet, and within no time, you’ll be putting it in a food processor.

De Laurentiis noted that you can freeze it for up to six months and that if the sauce tastes too acidic, you can always add unsalted butter until it’s better.

