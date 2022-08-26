Jamie Oliver Just Shared His Recipe for One-pan Veggie Enchiladas & It’s Perfect for Busy Weeknights

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We all know that it’s harder to eat well when you’re busy all the time. Often, at the end of a long day of work we would be open to making a delicious meal for ourselves…if it wasn’t for the thought of having to do all of the dishes afterward. Take out it is! But it doesn’t have to be that way. One-pan, one-pot, and one-skillet recipes have come a long way from the “cream-of” casseroles you may have grown up with, and Jamie Oliver‘s fresh veggie enchiladas — all made in a single skillet — are the latest example of what weeknight cooking with easy clean up can be.

Jamie Oliver’s veggie enchiladas, from the sauce to the finsihed product, are made in one pan. He has a lot of experience with this kind of recipe; in fact, this January he’ll release a one-pan recipes cookbook called One: Simple One-Pan Wonders.



First, he makes the tomato-based enchilada sauce, using the same skillet or casserole the dish will be baked in. It just needs to be stove-top and oven friendly, like this oven-safe GreenPan skillet set.

He roasts some red bell peppers right in the skillet, and chars a few green onions right on the stovetop burner. He adds that to the skillet of peppers, along with tomatoes, garlic, and red chilies. Once the mixture has charred on the edges, it’s blended to make a sweet, smoky, spicy sauce, with olive oil, cilantro, and spices. Use a blender large enough for all of the ingredients; we like this Ninja 1000 Watts Blender.

Next, Oliver makes the filling, which is so simple. Canned black beans, spices, hot sauce, and feta cheese — he’s using it as a substitute for Mexican cheeses like queso fresco and cotija cheese, which you should use instead if you can find it — make up the mix.

The filling is rolled up into corn tortillas, which are placed in the skillet of sauce, topped with more sauce and feta, and then baked for about a half hour.

Oliver tops the enchiladas with a simple charred corn salsa, which adds a vibrant fresh sweetness to each bite, and a dollop of sour cream finishes things off.

The result? A nutritious, one-pan meal that tastes like something from a restaurant…and just one dish to clean at the end of the night.

