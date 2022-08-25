This Trader Joe’s Fall Food Just Returned to Stores & It’s Proof Autumn Is Almost Here

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It might still be hotter than a McDonald’s coffee out, but believe it or not, fall is on its way. We’ve already noticed tons of pumpkin spice items making their way back to store shelves and chain restaurants, but we wish that people realized that there’s so much more to fall than just pumpkin. After all, fall is also apple pickin’ season, so before we get to pumpkin, we like to settle in a bit with the flavors of apple and cinnamon. Trader Joe’s knows what we mean, and to celebrate early autumn, they just brought back a fan-favorite treat: old-fashioned apple cider donuts.

A staple of farm stands and county fairs, apple cider donuts are a special seasonal treat. But if you don’t have a local hook-up, you can head to Trader Joe’s. Apple cider donuts were spotted on store shelves by Instagrammer TraderJoesObsessed, who swears by reheating these donuts in her air fryer.

The donuts have a dense, cake-like texture, but they get a little softer after they’re heated up. To serve, you could double down on apples and make Ina Garten’s spiced cider, but we also adore the balance of flavors between a nice cup of coffee and a sweet morning treat.

What if you don’t have a Trader Joe’s near you? You can try making the donuts on your own — Stonewall Kitchen’s Apple Cider Donut Mix makes it easy.

If it still seems a little too early in the season for you for apple cider donuts, but you’re worried about Trader Joe’s selling out (their seasonal items tend to go super-quickly), never fear. According to TraderJoesObsessed, these donuts freeze beautifully for up to a month in a double-zipped freezer bag. When you’re ready to embrace the change of seasons, just take an apple cider donut out of the freezer, pop it in the air fryer, and in a couple of minutes you’ll be in pure fall heaven.

