Martha Stewart’s Instant Pot Carnitas Are a Weeknight Dinner Miracle

Courtesy of Everett Collection. Design: SheKnows.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Traditionally, there are two ways we’ve enjoyed carnitas. The first is making carnitas at home, which usually takes hours. The flavor is worth it, but it’s just not realistic to make on a weeknight. Then, there’s the other option — visiting a local taqueria and sampling their carnitas. But it’s just not practical to get take-out every time we have a carnitas craving. Luckily, Martha Stewart understands where we’re coming from, so she dreamt up a solution: pressure cooker carnitas that can be made even on busy weeknights.

These carnitas won’t be quite the same as those you’d get with a traditional recipe, but you’ll get the same sort of flavor infused into your pork meat, thanks to a quick stew in the pressure cooker.

Stewart seasons six pounds of trimmed pork shoulder with chipotle chiles in adobo, oregano, cumin, cayenne pepper, and  crushed garlic, and adds fresh orange and lime juice to the pressure cooker too. If you’re worried that won’t be enough, you can also shake in a healthy dose of carnitas seasoning.

After the meat simmers and stews in the pressure cooker for just under an hour, it’s ready. After cooking in citrus juice, and the rendered meat juices and unctuous pork fat, the meat is fork-tender and ultra-flavorful. Shred the pork, then use it as the filling for tacos, paired with warm tortillas, cabbage, avocado, cilantro, and queso fresco. You could also add it to burritos, quesadillas, and rice bowls, or even use the carnitas as a pizza topping.

It may not be quite authentic, but Stewart’s Instant Pot recipe will get you the flavors you love in much less time, which means you can actually have carnitas at home more than once a year.

Leave a Comment

