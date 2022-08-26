Martha Stewart Loves the Steaks From This Online Butcher & They’re Having a Rare Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If something is Martha Stewart-approved, you know it’s going to be good. So when Stewart added D’Artagnan meats to the food and wine section on her website, mouths immediately started watering. D’Artagnan is an online butcher that specializes in high-quality meat cuts, and they’re actually having a rare sale on select meats so you can try these luxury cuts at a major discount.

D’Artagnan just debuted its 100% grass-fed beef ribeye steak, which is rich and juicy with a solid ratio of fat to meat. The cut is certified humane and raised without any hormones, stimulants, or antibiotics and the cattle is ethically raised for 5 years (twice the average age of conventional beef).

Each order comes with four steak filets and ships uncooked and unfrozen.

D’Artagnan Grass-Fed Beef Ribeye Steak, originally $114.99

D’Artagnan is partnered with a sixth-generation family-run meat business in Australia and is committed to sustainable and ethical practices. In fact, each piece of beef D’Artagnan sells can be traced back to the rancher that raised the cattle, and the company keeps strong tabs on the humane methods these ranchers use to raise the cattle.

Right now, D’Artagnan is running a sitewide sale on specific cuts of meat. When you enter the code SPARK at checkout, you’ll get $20 off orders of $125+, $35 off orders $175+, and $60 orders of $225+. That means you can order eight grass-fed beef ribeye steaks for under $170.

While Martha may love their steaks, D’Artagnan also offers duck and poultry, seafood, and even special items like fresh truffles!

This sale will only run through August 31, so take advantage now before the savings slip between your fingers. If Martha Stewart says this beef is good, then you know it’s the real deal.