Bring the Magic Into Your Kitchen With This New Disney Cookbook Full of Recipes Inspired by Beloved Disney Movies

If you’ve ever wanted to get a taste of the gumbo from “Princess and the Frog” or Kronk’s spinach puffs from “The Emperor’s New Groove,” your fairy godmother is about to grant your wish. Disney Enchanted Recipes is a cookbook specifically for Disney fanatics who have been waiting to sink their teeth into those delicious-looking animated meals.

Enchanted Recipes has over 40 recipes inspired directly by treats from your favorite Disney flicks. Honey Cake from Winnie the Pooh makes an appearance, as do Jack-Jack’s cookies from The Incredibles. You can also whip up a sampling of Remy’s soup from Ratatouille and the kalua pig dish from Moana.

The recipes in this cookbook are appropriate for all skill levels and each comes with a photograph of the finished dish so you know what you’re aiming for. The book also supplies you with a complete utensil list so you can get fully prepared before diving in.

“Very nice cookbook with tons of inspiration and full tutorial recipes,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The beignets are amazing and so is the pumpkin soup. Definitely must read it and try.”

Another reviewer added, “What a wonderful cookbook!! It’s beautiful to look at with all the little details in the illustrations plus it also has great recipes! If you are a Disney fan or have a loved one who is then this book is for you!”

Pick up Disney Enchanted Recipes for a Disney fan in your life or add it to your own cookbook collection to have Disney-inspired treats within arm’s reach at all times.