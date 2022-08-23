Move Over Peppermint Bark, Costco Has a New Halloween Bark & It’s the Only Candy You’ll Want This Spooky Season

Who doesn’t love to start the holiday season early? Costco has given us all a great excuse to start eating chocolate bark months ahead of Christmastime. The retailer just dropped Hallow-Boo Bark and it’s a spooky take on the classic peppermint bark we know and love.

Hallow-Boo Bark, spotted by Instagram user @costco_doesitagain, is a package of milk chocolate bark topped with salty pretzel bits, candy corn, sprinkles, and even googly eyes. It looks menacingly fun and according to the commenters, it tastes just as good as it looks.

“Be on the lookout for this!!! Heaven!!” one person wrote. Another added, “Just picked this up! Very good.”

If your Costco doesn’t carry the Edward Marc Hallow-Boo Bark, you can actually make your own version easily enough at home. Just melt some milk or dark chocolate chips or bars over a double boiler or in the microwave. When the chocolate is completely melted (you can stir away the remaining lumps with a rubber spatula), pour and spread the chocolate onto a baking sheet covered in parchment paper.

Then, it’s time to go wild with the toppings. Take inspiration from the Costco bark and top your version with pretzels, candy corn, sprinkles, and candy googly eyes. Or, chop up bits of Halloween candy and sprinkle that over the melty surface. You can even crumble cookies and gummy worms onto the top to make a new version of that classic spooky dirt and worms dessert.

When the chocolate has completely hardened after a few hours, peel it off of the parchment paper and break it into bits to serve! You can either bag some up to give away to neighborhood trick-or-treaters, bring it along to a Halloween party, or, um, not share it at all…

Keep your eyes peeled next time you’re at Costco for Hallow-Boo Bark because it’s probably the only kind of Halloween candy you’ll want to eat this year.