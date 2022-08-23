Giada De Laurentiis’ “Mosaic” Caprese Salad Is Almost Too Beautiful To Eat

Though a classic Caprese salad is beautiful as is, Giada De Laurentiis just one-upped the traditional Italian dish. Dubbed the “Mosaic” Caprese Salad, your guests won’t know whether to eat this side dish or pay you admission to an art museum.

“Watermelon Mosaic Caprese Salad!” De Laurentiis captioned an August 19 Instagram post. “Not only is it GORG, it’s a great way to make use of summer produce!”

To make the Mosaic Caprese, De Laurentiis starts by cubing up her fruits, veggies, and cheese. For this dish, she used watermelon, honeydew, cherry tomato (which she just cut in half), and mozzarella cheese, but feel free to alter your ingredients to fit your taste — cucumber or mango, for example, might be tasty in this salad, too!

The trick is to cube all your ingredients to roughly the same size to make sure your mosaic comes together uniformly. As De Laurentiis writes on her website, this is the perfect recipe to practice your knife skills.

Assemble your cubed ingredients in a mosaic pattern on a large plate and top with chopped basil, salt, pepper, and olive oil. As followers mentioned in the comments, balsamic vinegar or glaze would add a nice zest, too. And when it’s time to serve, you can either mix all the cubes together or serve with a wide spatula to keep the mosaic in place!

This entire salad comes together in just about 20 minutes and there’s no need to turn the oven on, making it a perfect summer meal. You can check out the full recipe over on Giadzy.