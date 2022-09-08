7 Influencers to Follow for School Lunch Ideas

Packing a school lunch sounds simple in theory. But after the first week or so of school, you’ve used up all of your go-to school lunch recipe ideas and your kid is already complaining about the same old turkey sandwich and bag of chips combo you’ve been packing every day. So, what’s a mom to do? When you’re stuck in a school lunch rut and need some inspo, we suggest turning to the social media pros for school lunch ideas that your kids will be excited to open. Luckily, Instagram and TikTok have an abundance of moms willing to share their genius school lunch ideas with the rest of us.

You’ve probably come across Jenny Mollen’s famous Dictator Lunches while scrolling through Instagram, but have you heard of Jessica Woo or Rossini? We wanted to make things easy for parents so we compiled a list of our favorite social media influencers to follow for creative lunch ideas below. Take a look at our list, give them a follow and say goodbye to stressful mornings trying to figure out what to make for your kid’s lunch.

Jenny Mollen of Dictator Lunches

As we mentioned before, you’ve probably already seen Jenny Mollen’s famous school lunches on Instagram but it’s worth mentioning again because they really are so fun. Yes, some of these require more work than a lot of us have time for most mornings but Mollen also incorporates easy ideas into her feed that require hardly any work at all. Just look at the adorable hummus plate lunch she recently shared up above.

Jessica Woo

Bento boxes are all the rage these days and Jessica Woo should be called a bento box artist for the incredibly creative ideas she comes up with. This Minions-inspired lunch is one of our favorites but you can also find less labor-intensive ideas like this gorgeous lunch that’s basically just some jazzed-up leftovers.

Rossini

Rossini, the creator behind @tinatakeslunch on Instagram and TikTok is also a fan of a bento box lunch. While these look fancy, they couldn’t be easier to make. Just look at how she transformed leftover mac and cheese and popcorn into an awe-inspiring lunch.

Adalynnslunchbox

If you love a themed lunch, then Adalynnslunchbox is the account for you. From space-themed to shark-themed, Adalynnslunchbox has you covered. Michelle, the owner of the account, uses all sorts of cute tools to make her lunches extra special. She also links all the products she uses in her bio so you can easily find them and create your own themed lunches at home.

Neverdunnhome

Listen up all you Costco and Aldi-loving mamas, Jenn, the creator behind @neverdunnhome on TikTok and Instagram, loves a good bargain just as much as we do. Along with her easy lunch ideas, she often shares her shopping hauls from some of our favorite budget-friendly grocery retailers so you can also get some great deal alerts! Jenn also shares a wide variety of content for moms including dessert ideas, morning routines and laundry hacks.

Feeding the Polands

OK, we may not always have the time to create lunches as creative as these but just imagine how excited your kid will be when they open up the above Hocus Pocus-themed lunch on Halloween or this dino-themed lunch on their birthday. We love this account for special occasion lunch ideas that kids will remember for years to come.

Weelicious

Catherine McCord, the founder of Weelicious, is one of our favorite foodie accounts for several reasons. She often shares easy and balanced lunch ideas for kids like the sun butter sandwich up above, but she also shares incredible family meal ideas. You may also want to give her a follow if you’re a smoothie lover because she has some of the best and tastiest smoothie recipes around.