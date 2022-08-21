Giada De Laurentiis Just Gave a Simple Update to This Classic Pasta Recipe & We Know Everyone Will Love It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis always knows how to add a bit of spice to some classic dishes. Whether it be dessert or a pasta dish, she knows how to make our mouths water almost instantly. This time, she’s making a classic Italian dish a bit more accessible.

On Aug 19, De Laurentiis uploaded a cheesy, stomach-rumbling photo of her take on a classic pasta recipe. She posted it on @thegiadzy with the caption, “@giadadelaurentiis classic carbonara! It’s a lot easier than you think– grab the #recipe and video tutorial in the profile link!”

We know: anything with bacon is good in our book. With a prep time of only five minutes and a cooking time of 15 minutes, you’ll get done with this pasta dish in a snap! While carbonara is typically made with guanciale, which is a cured pork that is hard to find in the United States. So time for bacon! Along with bacon, you need different ingredients like salt, Parmigiano Reggiano, Capricci, and more.

This recipe may seem like there may be quite a few steps, but it’s very simple! You start by combining a bunch of the ingredients in a large bowl until they’re all combined, and within minutes, you’ll be adding the pasta water to the sauce for a looser type of sauce to enjoy.

Check out Giada’s Classic Carbonara recipe HERE.

And if you want more delicious, authentic pasta dishes, check out her amazing cookbook Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita on Amazon.

Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita $16.98, originally $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: