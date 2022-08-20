Giada De Laurentiis Has Dubbed This Beginner-Friendly Cookie the ‘Ultimate’ Cookie Recipe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis has rocked our culinary world with easy pasta dishes, and flavorful appetizers, and now, she just blessed her fans with the “ultimate” cookie recipe.

On Aug 19, De Laurentiis posted a snapshot of her cookie recipe that has our mouths watering ever since we saw it. Her foodie page @thegiadzy posted the photo with the caption, “Giada’s Loaded Chocolate Chip Hazelnut Cookies are the ULTIMATE chocolate chip cookie! Get the #recipe in the profile link!”

With a prep time of only 20 minutes and a cooking time of 15 minutes, these cookies are perfect for any occasion (or regular Tuesday night!) For this “ultimate” recipe, you need ingredients like all-purpose flour, brown sugar, oats, vanilla extract, English toffee candy, hazelnuts, and chocolate chips, to name a few. While it may seem like a lot at first glance, it’s really not! Any beginner can make these cookies with ease, so don’t sweat it.

To start this mouth-watering, simple recipe, all you have to do is preheat your oven and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Within literally minutes, you’ll be baking the cookies until they’re golden.

Keep in mind: these can be made a day ahead of time!

Check out Giada’s Loaded Chocolate Chip Hazelnut Cookies recipe HERE.

And if you want to recreate some of her dishes to eat before her ultimate cookie recipe, treat yourself to her cookbook Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita on Amazon.

Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita $16.98, originally $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: