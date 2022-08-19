The Secret to Martha Stewart’s Easy Yet Flavorful Peach Pie Is This Boozy Nectar

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s summer, which means that now is the time to focus on recipes that feature fresh produce. The tomatoes are lush and colorful, the berries are bursting with flavor, and stone fruit like nectarines and peaches are in their prime. So when Martha Stewart — queen of fruit desserts,

chancellor of pies

— shared her recipe for a truly easy peach pie on Instagram, we knew we’d have to try it. Especially when she said that the peaches were tossed in a vanilla-bourbon nectar!

Stewart has more than one trick up her sleeve with this easy peach pie. The first is that, to save on time (and to save you the hassle of making pie crust from scratch in a hot summer kitchen), she uses a sheet of all-butter puff pastry as the crust for her pie. Look for it in the freezer section of your grocery store, and make sure to use all-butter puff for the best flavor.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts $17.39 Buy now Sign Up

Another secret she uses is pre-cooking the peach filling, and skipping the bottom crust. Peaches are so juicy that often times the bottom crust of a peach pie is all mush, no matter how careful you are. Pre-baking the peaches helps concentrate their juices and flavor, so you end up with the perfect texture of filling.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Martha Stewart's New Pies and Tarts $20.87 Buy now Sign Up

Finally, to enhance the flavor of the peaches, Stewart adds a dash of bourbon. She also uses vanilla, and with a short ingredient list, quality vanilla is important to the recipe. We’ve been loving Heilala Vanilla.

Courtesy of Heilala.

Heilala Vanilla $19.97 Buy now Sign Up

The end result is a dish of warm, gooey, fragrant peach wedges redolent with bourbon and vanilla, topped with a crispy, buttery, golden puff-pastry crust. All you need to complete the dish is some vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, and you’ve got a dessert that no one would guess was so easy to make.

